Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Down 0.8%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.07). Approximately 60,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 89,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.07 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,806.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.26. The firm has a market cap of £7.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

About Tasty

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

