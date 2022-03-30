Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.04 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 127.25 ($1.67). 189,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 274,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.70).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.28.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

