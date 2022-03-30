Zacks: Analysts Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $4.73 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

