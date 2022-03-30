Qwertycoin Market Capitalization Tops $617,688.60 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $617,688.60 and approximately $18.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 107.2% higher against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

