Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,245.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.68 or 0.07193679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00277704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.46 or 0.00801061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00104861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012468 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00465843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00407688 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

