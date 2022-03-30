Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lloyds Banking Group Call Options (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,043 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,593% compared to the typical daily volume of 357 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 263,117 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.