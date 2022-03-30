AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZEK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NYSE AZEK opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08. AZEK has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

