The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AZEK by 23.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

