Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after buying an additional 66,138 shares in the last quarter.

IBDQ opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

