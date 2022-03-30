Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Brown Financial Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,976,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

