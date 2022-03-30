Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,125 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bruker by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $61.42 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

