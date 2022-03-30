Seascape Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

