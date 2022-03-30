Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,922,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 124.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

