Conning Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

