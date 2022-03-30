Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS.

NBRV opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $268.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

