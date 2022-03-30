Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS.
NBRV opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $268.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.32.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.