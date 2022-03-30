Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CADLF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.12.
About Cadeler A/S (Get Rating)
