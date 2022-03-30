Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Innoviz Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million -$153.56 million -1.53 Innoviz Technologies Competitors $5.10 billion $125.58 million 22.59

Innoviz Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Innoviz Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies Competitors 666 2544 2984 82 2.40

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 199.03%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,808.83% -85.42% -46.98% Innoviz Technologies Competitors -125.49% 1.73% -1.48%

Summary

Innoviz Technologies peers beat Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.