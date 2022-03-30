Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MHN opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.