Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 2,740 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80.

