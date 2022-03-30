SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SomaLogic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.