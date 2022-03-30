Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 41,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
