Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 41,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

