DeGate One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.59 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $14.18 million and $4.59 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.42 or 0.07179044 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.60 or 1.00226550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054797 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars.

