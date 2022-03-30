Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 million, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.