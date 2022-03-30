Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $13,091.17 and approximately $139,652.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00276846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001495 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

