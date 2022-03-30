Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

