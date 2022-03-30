Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

