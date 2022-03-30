KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 0.1%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €67.00 ($73.63) and last traded at €67.10 ($73.74). 6,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.20 ($73.85).

Several research firms recently commented on KWS. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($89.01) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €66.14 and a 200 day moving average of €70.13.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

