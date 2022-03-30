Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Rotork alerts:

About Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.