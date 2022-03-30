Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Up 48.6% in March

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOA. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

