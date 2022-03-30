Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. 744,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG)
