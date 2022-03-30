First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 618.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 72,656 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

