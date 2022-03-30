Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 4%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. 17,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 89,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaucho Group by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaucho Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

