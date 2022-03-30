Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 4%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINOGet Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. 17,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 89,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaucho Group by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaucho Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

