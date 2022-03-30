Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $684.29 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.02.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

