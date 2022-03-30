Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Redwood Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

