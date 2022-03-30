Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

