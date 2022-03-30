Conning Inc. Buys Shares of 2,282 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 15.1% in the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NTES stock opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.