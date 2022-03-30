Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.34% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

