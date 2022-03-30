Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $6.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on AVAH. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.77.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $727.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
