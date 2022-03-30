Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $6.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVAH. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $727.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

