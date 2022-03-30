PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Stock analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYS has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PaySign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19. PaySign has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.69.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 15.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 72,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PaySign by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PaySign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

