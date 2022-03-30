Credit Suisse Group Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $9.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.51% from the stock’s current price.
AVAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.
AVAH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $727.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
