Credit Suisse Group Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $9.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.51% from the stock’s current price.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $727.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.