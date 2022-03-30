Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

