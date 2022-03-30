ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44.
ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
