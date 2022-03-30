ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 74,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

