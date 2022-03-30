Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

