Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
