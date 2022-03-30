NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
