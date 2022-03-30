NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.47.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.