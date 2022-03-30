DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $5.33 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $1,201.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010876 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,658,905 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.