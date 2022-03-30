PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0072

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $686.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,212.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.83 or 0.07194756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00276846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00799761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00104979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012551 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00464718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.00407226 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,460,556 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

