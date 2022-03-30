Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $6.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 249.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.07 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.