TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) vs. American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Financial Comparison

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% TDCX N/A N/A N/A

18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.94 -$27.17 million N/A N/A TDCX $410.74 million 4.21 $76.82 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Virtual Cloud Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,534.62%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $24.65, suggesting a potential upside of 103.72%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than TDCX.

Summary

TDCX beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

TDCX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc. is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector. It operates principally in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania. TDCX Inc. is based in SINGAPORE.

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.