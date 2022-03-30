Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Price Target at €7.36

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.36 ($8.08).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SHA opened at €6.02 ($6.62) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.80. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

