Analysts Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) PT at $28.50

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 38,386 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Gladstone Land by 91,711.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

